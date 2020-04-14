NFL Draft Will Air On ESPN And The NFL Network

The NFL draft will air on two TV channels for fans to watch starting April 23.

According to ESPN, the festivities will air live all three days on the NFL Network and ESPN. The draft is being held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The draft had originally been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas starting April 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT

According to the same report, broadcasters in the studios will follow social distancing guidelines during the event.

ABC will also carry its own broadcast for the Thursday and Friday selections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Despite the fact the coronavirus pandemic ruined the draft happening in Las Vegas, at least fans of the NFL will have plenty of viewing options.

During tough times, it’s important to look for the bright spots. The NFL Network and ESPN both broadcasting the draft is a pretty cool move.

It gives viewers and fans plenty of options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Mar 12, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

We’re in for a unique year of draft action starting April 23. We’ve never had a virtual draft before, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.

All things considered, the NFL has done a nice job of adapting to the crisis and circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

Let us know in the comments how you think it will go!