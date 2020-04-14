Obama Says Biden Has Most Left-Wing Platform Of Any Major Nominee In History

Former President Barack Obama said Tuesday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has the most left-wing platform of any major nominee in history.

Obama discussed Biden’s platform as he announced his official endorsement of his former vice president to become POTUS. Before saying that Biden has the “most progressive platform” of any nominee in history, Obama said that if he were running for president in 2020, he would not have run on the same platform that he did in 2008.

WATCH:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

“I could not be prouder of the incredible progress that we made together during my presidency,” Obama said. “But if I were running today, I wouldn’t run the same race, or have the same platform as I did in 2008.” (RELATED: Obama Makes Biden Endorsement Official, Takes Some Shots At Trump Administration And Republicans)

“The world is different,” he added. “There’s too much unfinished business for us to just look backwards. We have to look to the future. Bernie understands that. And Joe understands that.”

“It’s one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major party nominee in history,” the former president of the United States said. “Because even before the pandemic turned the world upside-down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change.”

Obama’s endorsement came after the former president abstained from endorsing Biden for months as Biden fought it out with other Democratic 2020 presidential candidates.

“Barack,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

Former 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also officially announced his endorsement for Biden on Monday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.