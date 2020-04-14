Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Hasn’t Thought About Football Games In Empty Stadiums, Is ‘Confident’ He Will Have The Badgers Ready To Go

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst hasn’t spent time worrying about if stadiums will be empty in the fall.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, sports have been shut down, and nobody knows when fans will be let into games.

No matter what happens, Chryst isn’t wasting time at the moment worrying about things outside of his control.

“I haven’t gone there yet. No, I haven’t envisioned that. I am confident that no one is going to do anything that puts people at risk, or more at risk, or heightened risk. Obviously, you follow it all. You read about it. But I haven’t really put a ton of thought into that,” Chryst told Mike Lucas about possibly playing in empty stadiums.

On his ability to get the team ready, the star coach said, “Once we get back together, it will take some time, but I’m confident about that part, the football part, whenever that is. I don’t worry about that part.”

At the end of the day, all Chryst can do is prepare the best he can and the rest of it will take care of itself.

What Chryst can’t afford to do is waste time worrying about things he has absolutely no control over. That’s not going to help anybody.

He runs one of the most successful football programs in the country, and he has a team to prepare for the fall. You think he has time worrying about coronavirus when he’s busying to win the Big 10 West again?

No chance in hell. He’s a Wisconsin man, and that means he’s a winner. We’ll make the best out of the situation, and go from there.

Positive energy, folks! With enough, we’ll win this war. You can take that to the bank!