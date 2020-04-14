Paul McCartney Weighs In On Chinese Wet Markets, Says It’s ‘Medieval Eating Bats’

Paul McCartney weighed on Chinese wet markets during the coronavirus outbreak and said it’s flat out “medieval” to be eating bats.

The comments came during the 77-year-old singer’s appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show when the host brought up China’s wet markets amid the pandemic, which experts say originated from such markets, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Chinese Markets Reopen — And They Still Sell Bats, Dogs And Cats)

“I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, ‘OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here,'” the legendary Beatles explained. “Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats.”(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

McCartney then suggested stars like himself and Stern call for an end to such places. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“It’s not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea,” the “Hey Jude” hitmaker shared. “They don’t need all the people dying. And what’s it for? All these medieval practices.”

“They just need to clean up their act,” he added. “This may lead to it. If this doesn’t, I don’t know what will.”

McCartney continued, by sharing that “they might as well be letting off atomic bombs, because it’s affecting the whole world. Whoever is responsible for this is at war with the world and itself.”

The “Here Comes The Sun” hitmaker admitted there might be some pushback at first over the idea, but added, “they did slavery forever too, but you have to change things at some point.”

At one point, the famous singer also said the way people have been pulling together during the pandemic reminds him of England and America after World War II.

“A lot of people are pulling together, and it is a great thing,” McCartney explained. “It is inspiring.”