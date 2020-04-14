POLL: 57.7% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The College Football Season

Less people are starting to think coronavirus will impact the college football season.

I’ve been running polls about once a week asking people if they think the ongoing pandemic will impact the season, and the results are trending in the right direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 3,028 voters in my latest poll, 57.7% think the season will be affected by coronavirus.

That’s down from the 62% that thought it would have an impact a week ago, and it’s down a lot from the 73% that anticipated impact at the end of March.

It’s also the first time any of these polls have hit under 60%.

I’ve found the results of these polls absolutely fascinating. Clearly, people seemed most worried about the season in late March.

Now, in the past two weeks, we’ve only had the numbers go south. It seems like fans of college football are becoming more and more confident the games will happen as scheduled.

Honestly, I’m not sure where the confidence is coming from, but I’ll take it. It seems like we’re probably 50/50 on the season happening as scheduled right now.

It could go absolutely either way, and the power players involved seem to have opinions scattered all over the place.

Personally, I think there’s a good chance at this rate the season happens as scheduled. Could some programs sit it out? Sure, but it seems like enough college football teams are eager to get back to work.

It seems like more and more voters are trending in that direction as well. We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear people are getting more and more optimistic.