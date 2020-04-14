Prince Harry Is ‘Finding Life A Bit Challenging Now,’ Jane Goodall Reveals Of His Move To US

Prince Harry is “finding life a bit challenging now,” pal and primate leader Jane Goodall revealed of the royal’s move to the United States after stepping down from his senior royal duties.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging now,” British primatologist Goodall shared with The Guardian in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The ethologist then went on to share she imagines the former Duke of Sussex won’t be spending is free time hunting, a sport which he enjoyed doing with his brother Prince William, because Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle “doesn’t like hunting. “(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“They hunt and shoot,” Goodall explained. “But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting so I suspect that is over for him.”

As previously reported, Harry and the former “Suits” actress shocked the world when the two announced back in January their plans to step down from their royal duty roles and live “financially independent.”

Not long after, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement releasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.” The end of their senior roles became official March 31.

By the end of March, reports surfaced the former royals had left their home on Vancouver Island in Canada following news of the northern borders being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and moved to Los Angeles.