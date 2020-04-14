Prince William, Kate Middleton Pivot Charity To Focus On Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed direction with their foundation after efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus ramped up.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK,” a statement on the website read.

The royal couple will be “working to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families” and doing all they can “to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs.”

The foundation will also participate “in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton, Prince William Celebrate UK Hospitals Working Under ‘Extreme Circumstances’ During Pandemic)

Prince William and Middleton’s Instagram account has been updated with photos of their current projects, including their recent visit with staff at the National Health Service (NHS).

“But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” the couple captioned the photo.