REPORT: Jaguars Are Unlikely To Draft A Quarterback Early, ‘Want To Give Gardner Minshew’ A Chance

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly not take a quarterback early in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to Peter King, a person close to David Caldwell told him the Jaguars "really want to give Gardner Minshew a real shot."

Minshew became the starting quarterback after Nick Foles was hurt week one, and took the league by storm. With Foles in Chicago, it’s Minshew’s show for the time being.

Passing on a QB early is the smart decision for the Jaguars, and it’s not even a tough one to make. Minshew showed more than enough to prove he’s a solid quarterback last season.

The former Washington State star was slinging the football all over the field, and he injected the Jaguars with life.

The Jaguars are also getting him at a very cheap rate because he’s playing on the contract of a sixth round pick.

So, Jacksonville should ride with Minshew as long as possible. Not just because he’s easy on the salary cap, but because the dude can play football.

If he falls apart, then they can go back to the drawing board next season. However, I don’t think that’s something they have to worry about. The man is an absolute star.