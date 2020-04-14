REPORT: Michael Jordan Needed A Break While Filming ‘The Last Dance’ Because He Was So Emotional

Michael Jordan reportedly was so emotional while filming “The Last Dance” that he needed a break.

The ESPN documentary about Jordan and his six rings with the Chicago Bulls comes out April 19, and it’s one of the most highly-anticipated sports films in recent memory. Apparently, Jordan giving interviews for the series was incredibly overwhelming. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Barstool Sports, The Athletic reported that Jordan asked for a break while filming the documentary because he “so emotional, near tears, that he has to get away for a moment.”

The moment has also reportedly been kept in the documentary!

This documentary is going to be absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to watch. We’re talking about one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports.

On top of that, Jordan had a competitive fire that is hard to put into words. There probably aren’t more than five athletes on the planet capable of matching his intensity.

He had a drive in his heart that forced him to be the best player in the game during his time, and it led to six rings with the Chicago Bulls.

Cannot. Wait. ???? “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

Now, basketball fans around the world will get to see how it all came to be when “The Last Dance” is released April 19.

It should be a hell of a fun time!