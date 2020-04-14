REVIEW: ‘Fargo’ Is Excellent In Season 3

I finally banged out season three of “Fargo,” and I absolutely loved it.

During coronavirus isolation, I decided to give season one of the FX hit a shot a couple weeks back. I was hooked from the first episode. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

Season one was incredible, season two was very solid and season three was also absolutely excellent. I don’t understand how I’m only just now watching “Fargo.”

It’s one of the best series I’ve ever seen, and season three carried that banner of excellence. As always, the setting is in small Minnesota towns, there is an organized crime element and there’s the underdog police character we cheer for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fargo (@fargo) on Mar 7, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

The cast for season three was also loaded. It included Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis and Rob McElhenney even made a guest appearance. At one point, Billy Bob Thornton does a narration scene. It was a nice callback to season one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fargo (@fargo) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:54pm PST

Personally, I thought Coon and McGregor had the strongest performances. The “Star Wars” actor played a set of twin brothers on very opposite ends of the spectrum of life.

Without giving anything away, I can safely say that season three of “Fargo” was everything we’ve come to expect from the FX show.

If you haven’t already seen it, you can watch ASAP on Hulu. Trust me, it’s worth every second of your time.