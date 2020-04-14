Comedian Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities Complaining About Living In Mansions During Quarantine

Comedian Ricky Gervais slammed celebrities complaining during the coronavirus quarantine.

Gervais does not believe celebrities have anything to whine about during the isolation, according to an interview published Monday by The Sun.

“After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters,” Gervais told the outlet.

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining,” he added. “Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool,” he noted. “And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

The comments come after Ellen DeGeneres received backlash for comparing isolation in her California home to “being in jail.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Facing Backlash Over Quarantine Joke About It ‘Being Like Jail’)

“One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is,” she said. “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

Other celebrities have also been hit with criticism over their takes on the virus. Actress Vanessa Hudgens received backlash after she called social distancing until July “bullshit.”