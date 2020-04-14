Rita Wilson Gives Warning After Taking Chloroquine, Says She Experienced ‘Extreme Side Effects’

Actress Rita Wilson gave a warning regarding the drug chloroquine after being prescribed the drug during her coronavirus diagnosis.

Wilson claimed the drug gave her “extreme side effects” during an appearance Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King.

Wilson claimed she wasn’t sure if taking chloroquine helped break her fever or if it broke naturally, but warned that the drug weakened her muscles and left her nauseous and dizzy.

“We have to be very considerate about this drug,” she told King. “We don’t know if it’s safe in this case.”

Wilson and husband Tom Hanks, who contracted the virus in Australia, have since recovered and feel “completely normal.”

Other celebrities have also discussed their experience with hydroxychloroquine, a newer, similar anti-malarial drug, which has been touted by President Trump during press briefings.

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood claimed the drug “saved” his life. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says Drugs Touted By President Trump ‘Saved’ His Life)

“I got on it right away, before it was even approved,” Underwood said last week. “It worked magic for me. I felt better in five days. Right away, it was sort of a little bit of relief.”

Actor Daniel Dae Kim also confirmed on Instagram that he was given the drug after testing positive for COVID-19.

As previously reported, Kim was prescribed a drug cocktail by his doctor which included Tamiflu, a Z-Pak, and an inhaler. The drug cocktail also included the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, “the secret weapon” as Kim called it.