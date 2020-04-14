Ryan Seacrest Donates $1 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts In New York, Los Angeles

TV personality Ryan Seacrest has decided to donate $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts in both New York and Los Angeles.

$750,000 of the $1 million donation will specifically go to help support first responders in New York, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

“New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me and so I wanted to do something in the immediate to give back in these unprecedented times,” Seacrest told People magazine.

“After seeing a news report about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to avoid putting their loved ones at risk, I wanted to do something to help make sure these New Yorkers stay safe while they’re away from their families busy taking care of ours,” he said.

The $750,000, donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, will help house and feed FDNY and EMTs in New York apartments for six weeks. (RELATED: REPORT: Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus)

Seacrest has been active in finding ways to help out the community. He recently helped Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients at Children’s National Hospital through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” host shared a clip of the virtual visit on his Instagram.