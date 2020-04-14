Ted Cruz Rips Jim Acosta For ‘Apologizing For The Communist Party Of China’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz blasted CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta Tuesday evening for “apologizing for the Communist Party of China.”

“Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China?” Cruz wrote via Twitter. “You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists.”

Why is CNN apologizing for the Communist Party of China? You’re supposed to be journalists, not CCP propagandists. https://t.co/pJDeJyTHKx

The Texas senator was reacting to a pair of tweets by Acosta accusing President Donald Trump of blaming “scapegoats” for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Scapegoats blamed by Trump for Coronavirus pandemic: World Health Organization, Members of News Media, Democrats in Congress, Governors, (Not himself),” Acosta wrote. “Other scapegoats blamed by Trump: China, Obama administration.”

To which Cruz contended, including a World Health Organization (WHO) link as evidence, that reporting on the issue “is fraudulent without acknowledging the WHO’s blatant schilling for the CCP.”

Jim, any “reporting” on this is fraudulent without acknowledging the WHO’s blatant schilling for the CCP: https://t.co/r5nKcC9FfQ https://t.co/9KtxNiCNay

The WHO tweet, from January, insisted that investigations by “Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of coronavirus.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan , #China ????????. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG

Acosta responded later Tuesday by arguing that CNN has “reported on the WHO’s failings” as well as Trump’s comments. (RELATED: How China Corrupted The World Health Organization)

We have reported on the WHO’s failings. Just as we have reported on the president’s comments about China. https://t.co/GeYClB8OmI https://t.co/Ql5xkyXyrZ

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 14, 2020