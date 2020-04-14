‘Mutiny On The Bounty’: Trump Tweets About Liking An ‘Old Fashioned Mutiny’ Movie

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he enjoys watching a “good old fashioned mutiny” movie, taking aim at Democratic governors who have questioned his “total” authority to decide when the country should re-open from COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump told his followers on social media that one of his favorite movies to watch is the 1962 film “Mutiny On The Bounty” starring Marlon Brando detailing a mutiny aboard a British ship. (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful’: Trump Attacks CBS Reporter For Challenging His Response To Coronavirus)

“Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies,” Trump tweeted. “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

Trump claimed on Monday he has “ultimate authority” to decide when the economy will re-open from closures enacted by state governments to stop the spread of coronavirus. Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo later denounced the presidents comments and compared him to a “king.”

“We don’t have a king — we have a president, and that was a big decision,” Cuomo told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday. “We ran away from having a king, and George Washington was president, not King Washington so the president doesn’t have total authority. The Constitution is there, the 10th Amendment is there. … It’s very clear states have power by the 10th amendment.”

Trump responded to the New York governor saying, “Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”