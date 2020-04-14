Trump Horrifies CNN By Playing Clips Of CNN

On today’s podcast we get into President Trump’s beatdown of the media at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing. We also expose how liberal journalists are desperately trying to drive a wedge between Dr. Anthony Fauci and the President. Then we talk to former top policy advisor to Vice President and Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel about how lessons from 9/11 might apply to now.

President Trump was ready for the media yesterday, as the left-wing narrative claiming a delayed response to the pandemic was making its way across the press. The media was stupefied, questioning whether or not Fauci was being pressured to agree with the President. The whole thing blew up into yet another journalistic disgrace. We get into all of it.

Then we talk with Daily Caller publisher and co-founder Neil Patel, who served at Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief policy advisor during the Bush administration. We discuss the similarities between the coronavirus pandemic and 9/11, discuss how the President is handling the crisis, and how best to restart the economy. We also get into how the Daily Caller came to be, and Neil’s friendship with Tucker Carlson.

