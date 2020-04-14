‘I’m Going To Leave’: Trump Calls Brian Karem A ‘Showboat,’ Threatens To Walk Out Of Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump threatened to walk out of Tuesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

After announcing that he planned to suspend funding from the United States to the World Health Organization, Trump took a few questions and ended up scolding Playboy reporter Brian Karem. (RELATED: ‘I’m Never Surprised’: Pompeo Gets Laughs In Press Briefing After Question About Bolton’s Exit)

WATCH:

“Today 600,000 cases, 25,000 deaths,” Karem began. “I know you want to blame the WHO, but I have spoken hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks who say they still can’t get tested. And that they aren’t social distancing. Let me finish —”

“Excuse me. I know your question,” Trump interrupted. “The governors are supposed to do testing. It’s up to the governors.”

Trump gave the go ahead to another reporter, but turned back to Karem as he kept talking. “Quiet, quiet, quiet,” he said.

“They are following your lead and they are not social distancing,” Karem shouted down the other reporters.

“The governors are doing the testing. It hasn’t been up to the federal government,” Trump repeated, once again attempting to move to another question. “Go ahead.”

“A quick follow-up on the WHO —” was drowned out as Karem continued to talk over everyone.

Trump ignored Karem, addressing the others. “I told them when they put this guy here it’s nothing but trouble. He is a showboat,” he said.

“If you keep talking, I will leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people,” Trump turned back to Karem. “If you keep talking, I’m going to leave and you can have it out with them. Just a loudmouth.”