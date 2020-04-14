Urban Meyer Shares Throwback Photo Of Joe Burrow And Chase Young During An Ohio State Practice

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer tweeted out a great photo Monday.

The legendary football coach shared a throwback picture of Chase Young putting pressure on Joe Burrow during an OSU practice from back in the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the awesome tweet below.

As we all know, Burrow transferred out of OSU after not winning the starting job, landed at LSU with Ed Orgeron, won a national title and will now be the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The most likely second overall pick? That’d be Chase Young.

It’s absolutely wild how much talent has come through OSU over the years, especially under Urban Meyer. Both of these players were guys he recruited.

Meyer brought Joe Burrow and Chase Young to Columbus. Yes, Burrow eventually left and became a star for the Tigers.

The point still stands that Meyer’s recruiting abilities are off of the chart, and the fact the top two picks in the draft once suited up for OSU is mind-boggling.

It’s also pretty crazy OSU CB Jeff Okudah might be the third pick in the draft. Has a single team ever held the top three picks in the NFL draft in the history of the league?

I don’t think it has. Again, Meyer’s recruiting is on a different level, and his guys are making an impact long after his retirement.

Life is good when you’re Urban Meyer!