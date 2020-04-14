‘An Embarrassment’: Georgia Democratic Leader Rips Rep. Vernon Jones Over Trump Endorsement

Georgia Democratic Party chair and state Sen. Nikema Williams ripped Democratic State Rep. Vernon Jones after Jones bucked his party and endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Vernon Jones is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and does not stand for our values,” Williams said. “Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes.”

Williams also promised to help defeat Jones’ re-election campaign. (RELATED: Poll: More Americans Trust Trump Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most)

“Vernon Jones doesn’t speak for Georgians, and neither does Donald Trump — which is why Georgians will send him home in November 2020,” she concluded.

Jones announced his support for Trump on Tuesday, touting the president’s accomplishments for the black community.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” Jones said.

Georgia is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump won the state by roughly 5% in 2016, and is leading presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in the state by over 7%, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average.