Washington State Coaches And Administrators Take 5% Pay Cut During Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington State coaches and administrators have taken a voluntary pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

With March Madness getting canceled and the future of college football unknown, finances in the world of college sports aren’t great at the moment. Washington State is the latest program to institute pay cuts.

According to Brett McMurphy, football coach Nick Rolovich, basketball coach Kyle Smith, athletic director Pat Chun and school President Kirk Schulz have all taken five percent pay cuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They also won’t receive bonuses for the upcoming seasons.

Washington State announces football coach Nick Rolovich, men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith, AD Pat Chun & WSU President Kirk Schulz will voluntarily take 5% salary cut thru 2020-21 academic year & also will not receive any contract bonuses/incentives — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 13, 2020

Get used to seeing this happen more and more as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The worse the situation gets, the more schools will be pushed to the financial brink.

The reality of the situation is that athletic programs can’t survive without football. Given the fact that we don’t even know if football will happen, it’s not hard to see why schools are cutting pay.

Tough decisions have to be made, and the first place they’re going to look is at the people making the most money.

Having said that, I don’t really understand the point of cutting bonuses. So, if the WSU football team wins the PAC-12, Rolovich won’t earn a penny of bonus pay?

That doesn’t seem very fair or necessary. You’d think there’d be plenty of money lying around by then to cut him off a chunk.

Apparently, that’s not the case.

We’ll see which school joins the list next, but you can bet WSU won’t be the last.