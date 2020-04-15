106-Year-Old Woman Defeats Coronavirus In Britain, Discharged From Hospital

A 106-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus and been released from the hospital.

Connie Titchen, of Birmingham, England, spent time recovering from coronavirus for a little less than three weeks at City Hospital in Britain, according to a report published Wednesday by Reuters.

A 106-year-old woman beats the novel coronavirus in Britain https://t.co/YFoWwUkW7C pic.twitter.com/5n6Qedwkj3 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 15, 2020

“I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus,” Titchen told the outlet.”I can’t wait to see my family.”

Titchen, who was born in 1913, was first admitted to the hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms in mid-March. She was then diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It’s been fantastic to see Connie recover,” Kelly Smith, a nurse who took care of Titchen, said. “She is amazing and we’ve been doing our best to nurse her back to health.”

"It's been fantastic to see Connie recover," Kelly Smith, a nurse who took care of Titchen, said. "She is amazing and we've been doing our best to nurse her back to health."

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear," she added. "It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."

Her granddaughter, Alex Jones, claimed Titchen is very “independent” and “amazing.”

“She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then,” Jones said. “I haven’t told her they are closed.”

“I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent,” she continued. “She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can’t wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!”