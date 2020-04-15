Playboi Carti Allegedly Told Georgia Police Officer During Arrest That He’d ‘F**k’ His Daughter

Playboi Carti allegedly had some poor words for a police officer during his recent arrest in Georgia.

The star rapper was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia in early April after allegedly being in possession of weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

This is what deputies said they found inside rapper Playboi Carti’s Lamborghini when they arrested him and another man in Clayton County. https://t.co/xolBcXjMl0 pic.twitter.com/J02tS2x1ZY — AJC (@ajc) April 3, 2020

During the arrest, Carti allegedly told one of the police officers that he was going to “f**k” his daughter, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Carti also allegedly told the same officer he had a hot wife.

The rap star was ultimately charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to move over and having expired tags. The passenger in the car was the one charged with the drugs and weapons that were allegedly found.

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure allegedly telling a police officer you’re going to have sex with their daughter isn’t a winning strategy.

The alleged hot wife comment might be taken as a compliment. That seems pretty vanilla, and easy to spin. The reported ‘sex with his daughter’ comment isn’t ever going to go over well.

There’s no way to spin that one into a positive.

In the end, Carti didn’t get hit with huge charges at all. They’re all relatively minor, but the fact he allegedly dropped the line about having sex with the cop’s daughter is mind-bogglingly stupid.

If there was a list of things not to say during an arrest, that’d be right near the top.

Best of luck to Playboi with the judge! Something tells me he might not be a fan of this line being allegedly said during the arrest.