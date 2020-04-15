REPORT: Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Linked To ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller

Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules has been linked to previous contestant Victoria Fuller.

Soules and Victoria are reportedly spending time together in Iowa this week, according to Reality Steve, King of all things “Bachelor.”

(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 15, 2020



“One of the more random Bachelor ‘couples’ that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed,” Reality Steve tweeted Wednesday. “I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss.”

Soules was originally a contestant on “The Bachelorette” in 2014 for Andi Dorfman’s season. He then went on to be “The Bachelor” and chose to get engaged to Whitney Bischoff. The pair called off their engagement in 2015.

Victoria was in the final three during this past season of “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber sent her home before she could meet his parents. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown And Ex Tyler Cameron Spotted Together In Florida)

Honestly, this is a really random “Bachelor” franchise pairing, but it honestly might work out. Soules is not one of America’s favorite bachelors and Victoria didn’t leave Weber’s season with glowing reviews either. Two villains could end up making a pretty decent couple.

What’s up with all these “Bachelor” franchise couples popping up during quarantine though? We have Weber and contestant Kelley Flanagan spending time together in Chicago plus Hannah Brown and former flame Tyler Cameron quarantined together in Florida. This is getting weird.