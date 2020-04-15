NBA Legend Bill Laimbeer Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Basketball Player In History

Former Detroit Pistons star Bill Laimbeer thinks LeBron James is more talented than Michael Jordan.

Laimbeer made a Tuesday appearance on ESPN ahead of the release of “The Last Dance,” and discussed the three-time NBA champion in comparison to Jordan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m very vocal. I think LeBron is the best player who has ever played the game … I firmly believe that he is the best basketball player in the history of the game,” Laimbeer explained.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

“I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game.” Former “Bad Boy” Piston, and Michael Jordan opponent, Bill Laimbeer. pic.twitter.com/9aTQgnW3n4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2020

I’ve never really understood the argument for Michael Jordan being a better basketball player than LeBron James.

Notice how I didn’t say a more successful player. Jordan won six rings, and LeBron James only has three. Those numbers aren’t up for debate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:03pm PST

At the same time, there’s no question LeBron is the most physically gifted player to ever play in the NBA. He is a video game character on the court.

On top of that fact, LeBron is playing against the best basketball players the world has ever seen. Teams are loaded with freak athletes, and that wasn’t the case during Jordan’s days in the NBA.

Teams back then didn’t run 12 deep with ultra-athletic guys. They just didn’t. Now, there are elite athletes at every position on every team, and LeBron still has no issues dismantling them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:41pm PST

I honestly believe LeBron would have easily averaged 40 points a game in the 1980s and 1990s. He would have destroyed those defenses. If he already dominates better athletes in 2020, then how could anybody argue he wouldn’t do the same in 1993 against inferior opponents?

While Jordan might have three more rings, I 100% agree with Laimbeer that LeBron is the most gifted player to ever pick up a basketball.