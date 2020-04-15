California Offering $125 Million In Coronavirus Assistance To Illegal Aliens

California will dole out $125 million in coronavirus assistance to illegal aliens living in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing Wednesday.

The announced disaster relief assistance program is a public-private partnership with $75 million in funds being covered by taxpayers and another $50 million by philanthropic donations.

“California is the most diverse state in the nation,” Newsom, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement. “Our diversity makes us stronger and more resilient.”

“Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis,” he continued.”We are all in this together.”

The Disaster Relief Fund is intended for illegal aliens living in California who don’t qualify for the stimulus package Congress passed in March. Individuals can receive a one-time cash benefit of up to $500 and households can receive up to $1,000 to deal with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state expects to dole out cash to roughly 150,000 illegal alien adults. Newsom on Wednesday said 10% of California’s workforce is undocumented.

“Many Californians are one paycheck away from losing their homes or from being able to put food on their tables, and COVID-19 has only made these challenges worse,” the governor said. “California is focused on getting relief dollars and unemployment assistance in the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Will Hand Out Pre-Paid Debit Cards To Illegal Aliens)

Individuals can begin applying for the Disaster Relief Fund in May.

This is not the first initiative in California meant to help the undocumented during the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom already announced the launch of a relief program for businesses in the state that are run by illegal aliens, and earlier in April he confirmed that he is working with Democrats in the California state legislature on a fund for those living in the country illegally.

Democrats in Congress and across the country have urged that taxpayer dollars be used to help illegal aliens during the crisis. A debate will likely take place as to wether the undocumented should be included in the next federal relief package.

