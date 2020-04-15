Cardi B Slams ’45’ And Bernie Sanders Calls Trump The ‘Most Dangerous President In Modern History’ In Livestream Rant

Cardi B slammed “number 45” for his response to the coronavirus and Bernie Sanders called President Donald Trump the “most dangerous president in modern history” in livestream rant.

“I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden because I cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45 [Donald Trump],” the 27-year-old rapper told the Sen. Sanders during a live video stream with the Vermont senator,” according to the Hill in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Claim That She Drugged And Robbed Men)

WATCH:

.@iamcardib and I are back. Join us as we discuss the economic and health crises caused by COVID-19 and the priorities of young voters during this complex time: https://t.co/rM5iD0Q4XW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 15, 2020

Cardi then asked Sanders to explain why younger people should vote for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and admitted that “a lot of people like the youth, they don’t rock with Joe Biden. I want you to explain to my platform, why are you endorsing him?” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“What I said is if I don’t win … I will endorse the Democrat who wins because Donald Trump is to my mind the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” the senator responded, after officially dropping out of the race and then endorsing Biden.

“This is a guy [Trump] who lies all the time,” he added. “He doesn’t believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus, which has led the deaths of many thousands of people unnecessarily.”

At one point, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she thinks the country will slide into a recession following the pandemic and slammed Trump and his administration for its response.

“But the thing is, honey [Trump], you don’t need the Democrats to make you look bad,” the superstar shared. “You make your own self look bad.”