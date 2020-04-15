Chris Fowler: College Football Starting In February Is ‘Gaining Momentum’

College football games starting in February is apparently a very real possibility.

According to ESPN’s Chris Fowler in an Instagram video, the idea of moving the games to early 2021 through the spring because of coronavirus is “gaining momentum.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fowler, who acknowledged it’d be “bizarre” to see unfold, said the games would start in February and the postseason would likely conclude in June.

I really hope this isn’t what ends up happening. I really hope games don’t get moved to early 2021. It’s not ideal at all.

Will I accept it if I have to? Sure. I guess it’d be fun to have college football and basketball going on at the same time, but that’s now how sports are meant to be.

Football isn’t meant to be played in the spring, but this damn virus has derailed and destroyed everything. Imagine being told a year ago that college football games might be happening in the spring.

People would have had you institutionalized for being out of your head and insane. Now, it’s apparently a very real possibility.

The situation is obviously very fluid, but decisions are going to have to get made soon. Players need to be rolling by July for the season to start on time. That will get here sooner than you think.

Make sure to keep checking back for updates, and let’s all hope football fans band together to beat the virus!