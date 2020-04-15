Chris Fowler: College Football Starting In February Is ‘Gaining Momentum’

College football games starting in February is apparently a very real possibility.
According to ESPN’s Chris Fowler in an Instagram video, the idea of moving the games to early 2021 through the spring because of coronavirus is “gaining momentum.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Fowler, who acknowledged it’d be “bizarre” to see unfold, said the games would start in February and the postseason would likely conclude in June.
You can watch his full comments below.
View this post on Instagram
We are 20 Saturdays from the SCHEDULED start of CFB.. so how likely is that looking? What scenarios are being weighed? When will we know more? Who’s gonna decide all this? You sure are asking a lot of questions! And I get it. I’m starving for answers too. So here’s some “informed speculation” on where we are now after checking in with folks this week. I can only be so specific and people don’t want their names attached to this topic right now. But… here goes. Please comment with your take if you like. #cfb #collegefootball #football #sports @espn @espncfb
I really hope this isn’t what ends up happening. I really hope games don’t get moved to early 2021. It’s not ideal at all.
Will I accept it if I have to? Sure. I guess it’d be fun to have college football and basketball going on at the same time, but that’s now how sports are meant to be.
We’re all in this together.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/IZymD7RLya
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 28, 2020
Football isn’t meant to be played in the spring, but this damn virus has derailed and destroyed everything. Imagine being told a year ago that college football games might be happening in the spring.
People would have had you institutionalized for being out of your head and insane. Now, it’s apparently a very real possibility.
View this post on Instagram
The situation is obviously very fluid, but decisions are going to have to get made soon. Players need to be rolling by July for the season to start on time. That will get here sooner than you think.
Make sure to keep checking back for updates, and let’s all hope football fans band together to beat the virus!
Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus.
Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020