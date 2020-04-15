Here’s How We Know The Media Is Failing At Reporting On China

White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom and Media Reporter Shelby Talcott sat down to discuss CNN’s decision to publish what amounts to propaganda from the Chinese military.
CNN published an article that was almost exactly the same as a press relief from China’s People’s Liberation Army regarding the U.S. Navy and its own navy. Talcott reached out to CNN to ask why they’d published the article and their defense was lackluster. (RELATED: US Ramps Up Crackdown On China’s Spying Efforts During Coronavirus)
China has been widely criticized for falsifying its data on both coronavirus cases and deaths. The Chinese Communist Party’s official numbers say roughly 2,500 people died of the coronavirus in Wuhan, but evidence suggests the number was actually more than 40,000.
Are American reporters doing a good job of reporting on China?
