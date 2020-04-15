Colin Cowherd Wishes Baker Mayfield Happy Birthday, Says The Browns QB Has ‘Big Year Ahead’

Colin Cowherd had some nice words for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield late Tuesday night.

Mayfield turned 25 Tuesday, and Cowherd couldn’t help himself from wishing him a great day. The Fox Sports pundit tweeted, “Happy Birthday @bakermayfield. Big year ahead.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly can’t tell if this is sarcasm or not. I’m inclined to think it is. The “big year ahead” line hardly seems sincere.

Cowherd and Mayfield have a long-running feud, and it’s incredibly entertaining. It’s made much more entertaining by the fact the Browns were atrocious last year.

Now, Cowherd is out here firing off tweets late at night wishing Mayfield a happy birthday, and I have a strong feeling he’s far from sincere.

At the same time, Mayfield kind of needs to have a huge year. If he doesn’t, he’ll probably be looking for a new team in 2021.

I don’t like cheering against people, but the Oklahoma Heisman winner just makes it so easy. He has the biggest attitude on the planet, and he doesn’t do a whole lot of winning.

That’s a recipe for a disaster.

We’ll see what Mayfield and the Browns can do in 2020! I’m certainly not holding my breath waiting for great results.