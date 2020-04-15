Here’s Why The Coronavirus Outbreak Might Lead To A Resurgence In US Manufacturing

The novel coronavirus has caused several businesses across the U.S. to shut down, taking a toll on not only the economy, but also on U.S. manufacturing in the country and overseas.

U.S. manufacturing has strong ties to China, and with Wuhan being the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, many speculate that it might cause the U.S. to lessen their reliance on China, according to the Washington Post.

This could bring a lot more manufacturing jobs and companies back to the U.S., and could cause a needed resurgence in manufacturing after the coronavirus outbreak that has left more than 17 million people unemployed.

China manufactures more than 80% of smartphones for Samsung, Apple and other brands, many of the worlds computers, home appliances and other products as well, according to the Associated Press.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade advisor has called for the U.S. to be less reliant on China specifically for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

While discussing the early supply chain issues the U.S. experienced with medical equipment on a February Fox News “Sunday Morning Features,” Navarro said,

“And what I have learned so far, and not surprisingly, is that we have offshored far too much of our supply chain, not just for corona, but also for the essential medicines we need, same reasons we offshored a lot of our other stuff. It’s cheap labor environment, lax environment, and, most of all, unfair trade practices.”

“For the American people, they need to understand that, in crises like this, we have no allies. Back in 2009, during the swine flu problem, our best friends in Australia, Great Britain, and Canada basically denied us what we needed,” Navarro continued.

Other Top U.S. officials have also reportedly speculated that the coronavirus outbreak might make American businesses reevaluate their ties to China, according to WSBT.

“This crisis has underscored just how critical it is to have strong borders and a robust manufacturing sector,” Trump said on March 24 during a coronavirus press briefing. “Our goal for the future must be to have American medicine for American patients, American supplies for American hospitals, and American equipment for our great American heroes.”

While this is something Trump has been encouraging throughout his term, the coronavirus outbreak might cause this to resurgence.

Over 90% of U.S. antibiotics, Vitamin C, Ibuprofen and hydrocortisone are made in China, according to the New York Times. While the U.S. is known for drug discovery, most of the manufacturing has moved offshore.

China also manufactures a majority of surgical masks and medical devices, NYT reports.

“The coronavirus shows the importance of bringing all of that manufacturing back to America, and we will have that started,” Trump said in a March meeting with the heads of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, per NYT. “It’s already started, frankly. It started about a year ago.”

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio also expressed the need to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. amid coronavirus in a lunch meeting with the President in March.

"The coronavirus outbreak has made clear we must combat America's supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on China in critical sectors of our economy," Rubio said in a statement to the NYT.

Rosemary Gibson, senior advisor with the Hastings Center, believes that if China were to shut the door on exports then “our healthcare system would cease to function,” according to the NYT.

The U.S. isn’t the only country attempting to lessen its reliance on China. Australia is also rethinking its ties to China amid the supply chain shortages the coronavirus caused.

“Open trading has been a core part of our prosperity over centuries,” Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister said, according to the Financial Times. “But equally, we need to look carefully at our domestic economic sovereignty as well.”

Canberra, the country’s capital, has in turn promised to take care of local manufacturing and ensure that the country is less dependent on supply chains from other countries, per the Financial Times.