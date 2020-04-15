REPORT: Sen. Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson Aren’t Quarantining Together

Actress Rosario Dawson is reportedly not quarantining with Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to states implementing stay-at-home orders.

Dawson is taking care of her parents, while Booker is working in Washington, D.C., according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so many thousands of miles apart,” Dawson told ET. “It’s so challenging.

Both of Dawson’s parents are reportedly high-risk for contracting COVID-19.

“That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package,” she added, according to ET. (RELATED: Cory Booker Hints At Possibly Proposing To Rosario Dawson)

Dawson, who was first linked to Booker in December of 2018, said they have to be “careful” about the decision to see each other next and the couple is trying to be “as safe as possible.”

“We just gotta make really careful decisions about moving … Both of my parents are high risk, so I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible,” Dawson said. “It’s hard to think about when we are going to be flying again and doing anything that was planned. Like plans, what are those? We’re just taking it every day at a time.”