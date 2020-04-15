Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Trump ‘Is Slow Walking America To Dictatorship’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said Tuesday that President Donald Trump “is slow walking America to dictatorship,” providing what she considers to be examples of that claim.
“People beware!” the congresswoman tweeted. “Trump is slow walking America to dictatorship. Press attacks, owns AG [William] Barr, controlling our courts including Supreme Court, firing inspector generals, complimenting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin & [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un, now trying to defund US Postal Service, & opposing vote by mail!”
The congresswoman has a history of venting her dislike of the president, once calling Trump “the most despicable human being that could ever walk the earth.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters Is On A Quest To Find Trump A Nickname — It’s Not Going Well)
Trump has called Waters a “low IQ individual.” She was one of the first House Democrats to consistently call for the impeachment of the president.
During December’s impeachment debate, Waters reminded everyone that she called for Trump’s removal “early” in his term of office.
“Yes, I called for Trump’s impeachment early,” she said. “This is our country. Our foremothers and forefathers shed their blood to build and defend this democracy. I refuse to have it undermined. I wholeheartedly support this resolution.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters: Gang Members Have More Integrity Than Trump)
The congresswoman has also repeatedly referred to Trump as “Putin’s puppet.” She has admitted that she has no evidence for saying the president colluded with the Russian leader to win the 2020 presidential election.
Waters’ reference in her tweet to Trump “controlling our courts” is possibly a reference to the president’s success in nominating and having confirmed multiple conservative judges for both the Supreme Court and U.S. circuit courts.