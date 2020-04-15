It’s been a while since Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with GOP strategist Adam Goodman to talk about the 2020 election, but that’s exactly what the pair did Wednesday morning.
Goodman and Datoc graded President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden‘s coronavirus communication skills and talked about the perils of changing the date or method of the November general election. (RELATED: HASSON: I’ve Battled A Stutter My Entire Life. Stop Using Joe Biden’s Childhood Stutter To Cover Up His Mental Misfires)
WATCH:
Let us know what you think of the video in the comments. Also, please feel free to share your thoughts on Trump and Biden’s ability to handle a crisis and communicate properly with the public.
