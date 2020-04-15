Gavin Newsom Says Large Gatherings ‘Not In The Cards’ At The Moment — Football In California Appears To Be In Jeopardy

It doesn’t sound like football happening in California is a very realistic scenario at the moment.

In a video tweeted by Kerry Crowley, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom stated that large gatherings are "not in the cards" for the time being because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said, “The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine.”

This isn’t good news for people in California who enjoy football because even the most optimistic outlook doesn’t include a vaccine by July.

I’ve long said I can envision a scenario where some states sit out the college football season while others play.

From the sounds of it, mass gatherings won’t be allowed anytime soon in California. Seeing as how there’s no vaccine likely before July, you’d have to think the football season in California won’t happen.

So, what does that mean for college teams and the NFL? I think the NFL will take the 49ers and Chargers out of the state and play elsewhere.

For the college programs, it probably means they don’t play at all. However, that doesn’t mean the rest of the country will shut down.

If you think the SEC will let Gavin Newsom dictate football games in Mississippi and Alabama, then you don’t know what you’re talking about.

By the time August rolls around, we could be seeing a totally different landscape for football depending on which states allow gatherings and which ones don’t.

All I know for sure is that we have to do whatever is necessary to save our football. So, let’s band together and win this war!