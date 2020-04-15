How To Cook In Quarantine With Chef Mike Haracz

Former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to share some resourceful tips on how to utilize cost-efficient ingredients and turn them into delicious and filling meals.
Many people are struggling in a number of ways amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to ease some of the stress of cooking on a limited budget with limited ingredients, chef Mike Haracz shares insightful information on how to produce some low-cost, high quality meals and how to prolong the life of some of those foods we forget about until it’s almost too late. (RELATED: This Food Distributor Is Hiring Furloughed Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)
WATCH:
In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.
This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
Facebook: https://goo.gl/
Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.