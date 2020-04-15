Ian Rapoport Says NFL Teams Have Watched More Film For The 2020 Draft Than Ever Before

NFL executives and coaches have reportedly watched more film for the 2020 draft than ever before.

According to Ian Rapoport, NFL teams have had no choice but to watch a record amount of film because coronavirus won’t allow visits and workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One thing remains pretty clear heading into the 2020 NFL Draft: Coaches and evaluators have watched more tape this year than ever before. No workouts, no Pro Days… so much tape. Because there is nothing else to do. ???? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

I’m glad to see NFL teams are watching a record amount of film. You know what it means? It means there’s no excuses when it comes to drafting.

I don’t want to hear complaints and nonsense about how visits not happening has screwed up so much for the NFL.

There is an unlimited amount of tape floating around on some of these players. In fact, you can get pretty much every snap most of these guys played in college on film.

Yes, there can be issues with health, which is what’s happening with Tua Tagovailoa. However, the point remains that they have plenty of film at their disposal, and they can pick up the phone at any time.

If I’m an owner, I’m not listening to one excuse from a coach or executive about why they can’t scout. Turn on the TV, fire up the tape and just find a way to win.