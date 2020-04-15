Kanye West Talks About Upcoming Election And Suggests He’ll Be Voting For Trump

Kanye West talked about the upcoming presidential election and suggested he’ll be voting for President Donald Trump because he’s not going to be “told by the people around” him who he can vote for.

"Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn't drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn't eat from," the 42-year-old rapper shared with GQ magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"They didn't fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on," he added with a laugh.

When pressed further about him wearing the "Make America Great Again" hat, the "Stronger" hitmaker said he "didn't intend for anything except to speak my mind and express how I felt. I have no intention other than to be free, and I don't intend to be free—I just simply am."

The reporter then asked West, “How could the guy who gave us the gift of ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people’ be the same one to don a MAGA hat?”

“We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color,” Kanye replied.

“I buy real estate,” he added. It’s better now than when [Barack] Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

West continued, while noting that he’s “definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.”

“Because guess what: I’m still here!” the “Yeezus” hitmaker shared. “Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”