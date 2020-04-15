Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock Will Donate $1,000 To Charity In The Name Of Every Draft Pick

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock is pulling off a classy move for the NFL draft.

According to Adam Schefter, Mayock will donate $1,000 in the name of every draft pick the team makes to the Clark County Delivering with Dignity Program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, the Raiders hold seven picks in the draft, which begins April 23.

Raiders GM Mike Mayock will donate $1,000 for each draft pick he makes this year to the Clark County Delivering with Dignity Program that supports vulnerable families in Las Vegas. Each donation will be made in the name of the pick. Raiders have 7 picks. Hope they trade for more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2020

This is a pretty classy move from Mayock. There are a lot of people hurting in America right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they need all the help they can get.

Mayock has the resources and platform to step up to do something to help people in need in the Las Vegas area.

He’s also doing it for the NFL draft, which is an awesome way to use the event for a great reason. The fact he’s donating in the name of the draft picks is also a fun way to welcome them to the team.

All the way around, I think it’s safe to say this is a pretty cool move by Mayock for the community and for the rookies who will soon join the roster.

Hell, he might even trade for some picks and up the ante. Either way, props to Mayock for reaching into his wallet to help others.