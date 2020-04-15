Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Donate $112K From The Broadcast Of Their 2018 Wedding To Coronavirus Aid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated money from their 2018 wedding broadcast to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Markle and the Prince have chosen to donate over $112,000 from the broadcast to Feeding Britain, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the donation to multiple outlets in a statement.

“They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause,” the statement said.

The money comes from the May 19, 2018 wedding which was broadcast by the BBC. At the time, the plan was to donate any money made from the broadcast to a charity the couple chose. Roughly 1.9 billion people watched the royals get married on television, according to a report published by People magazine.

Similarly, the royal couple asked wedding guests to make a donation to one of seven charities the two had picked out. (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Advice On How To Navigate Coronavirus)

The donation comes after the couple shared their plans to help the community “navigate” the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram.

“We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being,” the announcement said.