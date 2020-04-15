Olivia Culpo Pops Champagne In Celebration Of Christian McCaffrey’s Contract Extension With The Panthers

Model Olivia Culpo seemed very happy after her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey inked a fat extension with the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey agreed to a four-year extension with the Panthers that will pay him $16 million annually. He’s now the highest paid running back in NFL history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Christian McCaffrey is signing a 4-year, $64M extension with the @Panthers. The move makes him the highest-paid RB in NFL history. (via multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/txnR51dO5a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 13, 2020

Naturally, Culpo wanted to celebrate the fact her boyfriend was now pretty damn rich. She posted a video on social media of herself popping champagne with him.

You can watch it below.

There are two things worth pointing out here. First, I love how little McCaffrey seems to care about enjoying the moment.

The man just earned himself a $16 million annual salary, and he couldn’t seem to care less. The dude has virtually no excitement in his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

In fact, he looks like he’s trying to avoid getting drilled by the cork. Imagine being that calm and collected.

The dude goes out and gets $64 million, and is just chilling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

Secondly, is there anyone on the planet right now crushing it more than McCaffrey? He’s the highest paid running back in league history and he’s dating Olivia Culpo, who might be the hottest woman on the planet.

He doesn’t know what it means to lose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Props to McCaffrey. He’s clearly crushing life, and we’re all about that kind of action.