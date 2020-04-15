Nancy Pelosi Shows Off Her Kitchen During ‘Late Late Show’ Appearance While Americans Form Food Lines

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed off her kitchen during an appearance on a late night comedy show, while Americans form food lines across the country.

Pelosi appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, where she slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19 and then showed off her ice cream collection.

Pelosi, who recently delayed a coronavirus stimulus package, accused Trump of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and shared information she received from experts and scientists.

Pelosi attempted to include diversity and climate-related provisions into the coronavirus stimulus package that were unrelated to the public health crisis. Pelosi’s own version of the stimulus package included unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions, increased fuel emissions standards for airlines and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

“I felt very responsible to speak out more clearly,” Pelosi said. “Even though we know the public wants us to work together, we cannot aid and abet the danger that he is causing.”

According to Pelosi’s experts, the most important things to do moving forward are to keep testing for the virus and to equip the workers on the front lines with the protective gear they need.

“The president says we’re at war — but our troops do not have force protection,” Pelosi said. “They don’t have the equipment to protect themselves, they don’t have the equipment to save others — that’s wrong.” (RELATED: Trump: US Needs To Be Carrying Out Roughly 750,000 Tests Per Week Before Reopening Economy)

After her interview, Pelosi stuck around to participate in the show-and-tell segment where she showed off her kitchen and her ice cream collection. Meanwhile, Americans across the country are waiting in lines at food banks.

Pelosi has more money than the entire populations of some housing projects in the US. Is showing off your 15 flavor ice cream collection in extremely expensive appliances meant to be reassuring to people fighting 15 bill collectors during a pandemic & struggling to buy food? https://t.co/mn4bvUuEiO — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) April 15, 2020

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank saw 860 people line up for miles in vehicles and wait hours, according to a report published April 6. Daniel Laughlin claimed he got in line at 9 a.m., although the food bank didn’t even open until noon.

“When you only collect social security, it’s already gone,” Laughlin told CBS Pittsburgh.

10,000 families showed up to a food bank April 9 in San Antonio, Texas. The San Antonio Food Bank only prepared for 6,000, according to CEO Eric Cooper.

“I wish we could’ve got to them faster and been able to meet that need a little smoother than having to sit out in a parking lot and wait, but it was just unprecedented the need is so great at this time,” Cooper told KENS5, a CBS affiliate.

Pelosi, however, has an “impressive stock of ice cream” stored in her freezer, according to the Rolling Stone.