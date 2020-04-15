Netflix Stock Hits Record High During Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix’s stock hit a record high Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the streaming service’s stock is at more than $433 as more and more people sit at home watching content while isolating from coronavirus. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

According to Variety, the previous high was $418.97 on July 9, 2018.

Below is a live look at the Netflix executives as the stock continues to soar during the crisis.

Obviously, the coronavirus crisis is a horrible time for America and people across the world. There’s no doubt about that, but it’s not a bad thing Netflix is flourish.

The more people who stay in and watch Netflix and other streaming services, the better it is for America. The experts are suggesting social distancing and staying indoors.

Netflix’s rising viewership and soaring stock price is an indication people are enjoying the service more than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

If you’re looking for a great show on Netflix to watch, I suggest you check out “Ozark.” It’s absolutely phenomenal, and Jason Bateman gives a career defining performance.

I also just started watching “Outer Banks.” I’m not even one episode in, but I’m enjoying it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

Either way, business is booming for Netflix right now, and there’s no debate about that at all.