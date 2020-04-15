New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’ Won’t Air Wednesday Night On CBS

The new episode of “SEAL Team” won’t air Wednesday night on CBS.

According to MEAWW, the episode “Edge of Nowhere” won’t air in its original April 15 slot. Reasons for the episode not airing aren’t known, but the same report indicated the coronavirus pandemic could have played a role. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Drawdown’)

A tweet from the show’s writers confirmed it’s been bumped to next week.

Thanks for joining us for tonight’s episode, directed by the incredible @maxthieriot! Tune in 2 weeks from tonight for another new episode of #SEALTeam. — SEAL Team Writers (@SEALTeamWriters) April 9, 2020

Obviously, this sucks. I look forward to “SEAL Team” every Wednesday night, and we’re not getting a new one tonight. Obviously, that’s less than ideal.

“Edge of Nowhere” also looks pretty damn lit, which only has us more excited.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until April 22 to see what happens with Jason, Clay, Ray, Sonny and the rest of Bravo.

Once again, coronavirus has managed to screw up our normal lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 8, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

I guess we’ll just circle back next Wednesday night on CBS to watch the latest episode of “SEAL Team.” Adapt and survive, folks!

See you all next week!