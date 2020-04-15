Editorial

New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’ Won’t Air Wednesday Night On CBS

Photo: Erik Voake/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The new episode of “SEAL Team” won’t air Wednesday night on CBS.

According to MEAWW, the episode “Edge of Nowhere” won’t air in its original April 15 slot. Reasons for the episode not airing aren’t known, but the same report indicated the coronavirus pandemic could have played a role. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Drawdown’)

A tweet from the show’s writers confirmed it’s been bumped to next week.

Obviously, this sucks. I look forward to “SEAL Team” every Wednesday night, and we’re not getting a new one tonight. Obviously, that’s less than ideal.

“Edge of Nowhere” also looks pretty damn lit, which only has us more excited.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until April 22 to see what happens with Jason, Clay, Ray, Sonny and the rest of Bravo.

Once again, coronavirus has managed to screw up our normal lives.

 

I guess we’ll just circle back next Wednesday night on CBS to watch the latest episode of “SEAL Team.” Adapt and survive, folks!

See you all next week!

