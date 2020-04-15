Kirk Cousins Says NFL Games Without Fans Would Be ‘Refreshing’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins thinks NFL games without fans would be just fine.

Nobody has any idea when football will start up or if the season will happen in a normal fashion amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest questions is whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. If they’re not, Cousins will be fine with it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cousins said the following during a Tuesday conference call, according to ESPN:

Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games, but more often than not, you’re used to it. OTA practices don’t have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them. So honestly, to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don’t have to have all the smoke and the fire. We can just play football. So as long as we’re playing the game, I won’t have a lot of complaints, and hopefully if it’s still not returned to normal, we can find a way to make it work.

Below is a live look at my reaction to Cousins‘ comments.

Football without fans? Yeah, hard pass on that one, folks. That’s not normal at all. Is it possible? Sure, but it’s not normal.

College football and NFL stadiums are meant to be rowdy and out of control during games. They’re not meant to be silent and empty.

That’s the exact opposite of what football gods have intended since the dawn of the sport.

Honestly, I don’t even know what empty stadiums with games happening would look like. It would look so incredibly strange.

Do they play fake cheering music after big plays? What happens? How would it work? These are the questions nobody has answers to, and I’m not even sure I want the answers.

Ideally, this will all be behind us by the time September rolls around. If not, then it’s going to be time for some tough conversations.