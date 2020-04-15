Will Justin Herbert Get Drafted Before Tua Tagovailoa?

It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Herbert gets drafted before Tua Tagovailoa.

Nine months ago, Tagovailoa looked to be a lock for the first pick of the 2020 draft coming out of Alabama. Now, it sounds like Joe Burrow and the former Oregon star could both be off of the board before he’s selected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I wouldn’t be that surprised if Herbert goes over Tua. There’s a lot fewer questions,” Rapoport told Rich Eisen during a Tuesday interview.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

We all know which Florida team has been hot on @AlabamaFTBL QB @Tuaamann but @RapSheet told us who else from the FLA might be hot on the lefty’s services come #NFLDraft time: pic.twitter.com/UDz17rNDZj — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 14, 2020

The whole situation surrounding Tua is just downright wild. Prior to the season starting, everybody thought he’d go first overall.

Now, it sounds like there’s a real chance he could fall out of the top five. Could he fall out of the top 10? I’d like to say “no,” but I have no idea what the hell is going on at the moment.

It’s certainly a knock on Herbert to say it’s surprising he’d go ahead of Tua. Herbert is a baller, and convinced me in the Rose Bowl that he’s built for the NFL.

I was a bit lukewarm on him a year ago, but I have no doubt at this point Herbert will be a solid NFL passer.

It’s just crazy how Tua has seemingly dropped down the board. We’re talking about an elite talent when he’s healthy. I guess teams are just worried. We’ll see where he lands, but the further down the board he slides, the better of a bargain he becomes.