EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs Explains Why He Wants Arizona Reopened ‘Yesterday’ Despite Virus Concerns

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his thoughts on restarting the American economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump is putting together a new council that will influence when the country should be reopened. No date has been set yet.
“I was looking at some data and projections from economists about what they think the unemployment rate is going to look like at the end of this week and the end of next week and they’re talking about 22-23 million people unemployed this week and by the end of April we could be pushing 30-35 million,” said Biggs. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump Unloads On Media’s Double-Standard For Press Briefings — ‘It’s Un-American’.)
He went on to explain that it’s not just an economic problem, but that it’s turning into a societal problem.
