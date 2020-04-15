REPORT: UFC Aiming For May 9 Event Featuring Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Amanda Nunes And More

The UFC might be back in less than a month.

The UFC had been slated to return in April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but nothing ever happened. Now, the man in charge is gunning for May as the return for the fighting league.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White is trying to put together an event for May 9 at a location that hasn’t been determined yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: UFC president Dana White says the company has turned its focus to hosting its next event on May 9 at a location TBD. He remains adamant the company will get back on schedule, and barring outside factors, intends to hold a card on May 9. **Targeted matchups** include … pic.twitter.com/HBcqC8SmH7 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Okamoto tweeted out the fight card as it stands now, and it’s loaded. Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone will compete against Anthony Pettis and Amanda Nunes will get in the octagon against Felicia Spencer as part of the card.

He noted the lineup is “very fluid,” which means fans shouldn’t be surprised if changes are made.

Here is the *targeted* card for May 9. Very fluid. Some have verbally agreed, others are hesitant and want more details. Fighters want to fight but these are crazy circumstances, obviously. But … this is the card as of today, UFC is working on. pic.twitter.com/7s7OfwXOW9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

Dana White wanted Ferguson and Gaethje to happen April 18, but that obviously never happened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he’s put together a stacked card for this upcoming event. The question now is really where will it take place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amanda Nunes???? (@amanda_leoa) on Apr 4, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

White has said he has an island he’s putting together to host fights. Will this be the first fight we see at the island?

I hope so because that’d be awesome.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation when we have them. It sounds like the UFC will be back soon, and that’s good news for fans everywhere.