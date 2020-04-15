Editorial

REPORT: UFC Aiming For May 9 Event Featuring Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Amanda Nunes And More

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Tony Ferguson looks on while competing against Anthony Pettis in their lightweight bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The UFC might be back in less than a month.

The UFC had been slated to return in April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but nothing ever happened. Now, the man in charge is gunning for May as the return for the fighting league.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White is trying to put together an event for May 9 at a location that hasn’t been determined yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Okamoto tweeted out the fight card as it stands now, and it’s loaded. Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje, Donald Cerrone will compete against Anthony Pettis and Amanda Nunes will get in the octagon against Felicia Spencer as part of the card.

He noted the lineup is “very fluid,” which means fans shouldn’t be surprised if changes are made.

Dana White wanted Ferguson and Gaethje to happen April 18, but that obviously never happened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he’s put together a stacked card for this upcoming event. The question now is really where will it take place.

 

White has said he has an island he’s putting together to host fights. Will this be the first fight we see at the island?

I hope so because that’d be awesome.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation when we have them. It sounds like the UFC will be back soon, and that’s good news for fans everywhere.