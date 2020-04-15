Editorial

REPORT: Vikings And Browns Are Engaged In Trade Talks For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly trying to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. from the Cleveland Browns.

According to Marc Malusis, the Vikings and Browns are currently in trade talks for the star wide receiver, but nothing is finalized yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed the Vikings would give up second and fifth round picks in the 2021 draft in return for the star.

Talk about a shocking development to get our Wednesday started off on a wild foot! If the report is true and the Vikings snag OBJ, then it’s good news for him.

Cleveland is absolute chaos. It’s a horrible franchise, and it’s far from being ready to win. It’s a sideshow and nothing more.

 

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best receivers to ever play football, and his career has been more or less pissed away these past few seasons.

If he ends up with the Vikings, then he’ll have a shot at winning more games than ever before in his career. Kirk Cousins is a better quarterback than Baker Mayfield, and the Vikings provide stability.

 

We’ll see what happens, but OBJ could flourish with the right people around him and with structure.