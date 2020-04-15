RNC Is Ready To Take On Biden, The Media, And Coronavirus

On today’s podcast we talk with Republican National Committee national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington about Republican’s reediness to campaign during a pandemic, how they’ll take on Joe Biden, and how the press finds new and creative ways to become worse and more biased.

The RNC’s Liz Harrington talks about the GOP’s strategy for maintaining fights to take back the House while holding the Senate and White House during the strangest time to ever hold an election. How can you run a campaign when traditional methods of campaigning simply aren’t happening? What’s the plan for taking on Joe Biden? Are plans for the convention still moving forward? We get into all of it and much more.

