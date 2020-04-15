Rob Manfred Says The MLB Won’t Return Until Safety Can Be Guaranteed Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred hasn’t set any specific date for games to start amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All sports, including the MLB, are paused for the time being because of the crisis caused by the virus. For those hoping the MLB has a date on the calendar circled for a return, it’s not going to happen soon.

Manfred said the following during a Tuesday interview on Fox Business about the return of baseball:

The only decision we have made, the only real plan that we have, is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation is improved to the point that we’re comfortable that we can play games in a manner that is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely.

President Trump can talk about getting our sports back, we can get the ball rolling and do our individual parts to help win the war, but I’m not getting my hopes up until I actually see something happen.

I mean, we literally canceled March Madness because of coronavirus. The biggest sporting event of the year was over before a single game was played because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If March Madness went down, then nothing is safe from the virus.

The MLB has talked about playing games in Arizona, and it’s not a bad idea. Anything is better than nothing, but we’re definitely not getting games before the start of May.

There’s no chance in hell there’s MLB action in April.

We might not even get games before June. It sounds like Manfred is content taking his time to make sure the MLB gets it right instead of rushing back.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not optimistic baseball is back soon.